OAKLAND (CBS SF) — All lanes on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland after being closed following a collision involving a big-rig early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol official said.
Around 4:50 a.m., the CHP learned of a jackknifed big rig blocking all of the highway’s southbound lanes at Broadway.
CHP officials issued a Sig-alert around 5:15 a.m. According to 511.org, the accident scene was cleared and all lanes reopened by 7:15 a.m.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Southbound I-880 South of Broadway in Oakland. All Lanes Open.
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 3, 2020
Drivers should expect delays.
