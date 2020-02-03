Comments
BRISBANE (CBS SF) — A person was shot to death Monday afternoon in Brisbane and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
The shooting happened on the 300 block of Alvarado St., where police officers were seen entering and exiting a house.
Both the suspect and the victim are male, police said. It was not immediately known whether the suspect and victim knew each other, said Brisbane police spokeswoman Ofc. Michelle Moneda.
There was no ongoing threat to public safety, said Moneda. The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately disclosed.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene and the investigation was continuing, Moneda said.
