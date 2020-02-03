BRISBANE (CBS SF) — A person was shot to death Monday afternoon during a reported home invasion in Brisbane, authorities said.
The shooting happened on the 300 block of Alvarado St., where police officers responded to a report of a home invasion at around 4:19 p.m.
The officers arrived at the home and located a deceased male who had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The resident was located safe in his home and is cooperating with police.
Both the suspect and the victim are male, police said. It was not immediately known whether the deceased male and resident knew each other, said Brisbane police spokeswoman Ofc. Michelle Moneda.
There was no ongoing threat to public safety, said Moneda. The identities of the victim and the suspect were not immediately disclosed.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene and the investigation was continuing, Moneda said. Police will be releasing additional information as
