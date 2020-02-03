Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As outrageous as the Bay Area real estate market has become in recent years, a new bit of property now up for sale in San Francisco might take the cake.
A parking spot at a condo near Oracle Park in the South Beach neighborhood is available for a whopping $100,000.
Parking spot number 140 is located at the condominium complex at 88 Townsend. Real estate agent Bill Williams is pitching the spot as a perfect investment.
“PARK YOUR MONEY! Great parking spot for investor clients, 1 block from the ball park!” the text from the property listing reads. “Current tenant is leasing for $300 month-to-month. To be clear: This is for a PARKING SPACE ONLY.”
Other properties listed at the address are on the market for close to $900,000, so perhaps $100,000 still qualifies as a bargain.
