SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose fire crews responding to an electrical fire Sunday morning discovered an illegal marijuana grow house, officials said.

Personnel arriving at the fire shortly before 8 a.m. at 3009 Tulare Drive found the electrical supply to the house had been altered, which “made the scene especially dangerous until it was secured from the source” by PG&E, the San Jose Fire Department said via its Twitter account.

There was nobody in the house at the time and no suspects have been identified yet, according to the San Jose Police Department, which is the investigation of the grow house.

San Jose firefighters on the scene of an illegal marijuana grow on the 3000 block of Tulare Drive on February 2, 2019. (San Jose Fire Department / Twitter)

