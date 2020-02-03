SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose fire crews responding to an electrical fire Sunday morning discovered an illegal marijuana grow house, officials said.
Personnel arriving at the fire shortly before 8 a.m. at 3009 Tulare Drive found the electrical supply to the house had been altered, which “made the scene especially dangerous until it was secured from the source” by PG&E, the San Jose Fire Department said via its Twitter account.
There was nobody in the house at the time and no suspects have been identified yet, according to the San Jose Police Department, which is the investigation of the grow house.
