MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and injured in an ambush on Friday night in unincorporated Morgan Hill may have been saved when a bullet struck the body camera he was wearing, authorities said.

Sheriff’s department officials made the announcement at a news conference Monday.

Deputy Sukhdeep Gill was patrolling Friday night in the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction on Uvas Road when he was reportedly ambushed by someone in an approaching car at 10:32 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

As the unidentified vehicle approached — a silver 2000’s sedan, possibly a Honda — with its lights switched off. One or more suspects fired at least four shots at Gill, who was outside his vehicle at the time.

The deputy was hit once when the bullet reportedly struck his body camera and body armor around the center of his body.

He suffered an injury that is not life-threatening and is recovering at home, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect or suspects fled and remain at large.

Sheriff Laurie Smith on Monday called the shooting an “unprovoked sneak attack.”

Gill, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2015, is said to be a practicing Sikh who wears a traditional headdress. The sheriff’s office said it is unclear if the motive of the shooting was a hate crime or a crime of opportunity against law enforcement.