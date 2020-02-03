Comments
ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The search for a suspect in an Alameda neighborhood prompted a brief shelter-in-place alert for Alameda High School, authorities said.
The Alameda Unified High School District said students and staff at the school at 2200 Central Ave. were sheltering just before 3 p.m. The district said the Alameda Police Department was managing a situation in the neighborhood, and that everyone was safe.
Oakland police said the sheltering was prompted by a search for a suspect who was found and arrested. There were no details about the suspect or why the person was being sought.
The alert was lifted within a few minutes and student were being allowed to leave campus.
