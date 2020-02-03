SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – A man was robbed of his briefcase Saturday night in the parking lot of Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, police said.
The victim notified police of the incident shortly after 9 p.m., telling them that he was putting the briefcase in the trunk of his vehicle when a man grabbed it and fled to an awaiting car.
The victim tried to recover the briefcase, but backed off when a second robber pointed a handgun at him, police said.
The suspects were described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 males with slender builds, wearing all black clothing.
The getaway vehicle is described as a dark-colored, small four-door, sporty sedan, possibly a Honda, according to police.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.