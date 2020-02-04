BRISBANE (CBS SF) — A man fatally shot while allegedly breaking into a home in Brisbane on Monday afternoon has been identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as 34-year-old South San Francisco resident Brendan Flowers.
Officers had responded at 4:19 p.m. to a report of a home invasion robbery in the 300 block of Alvarado Street near Brisbane Elementary School and arrived to find Flowers dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
The resident of the home who shot Flowers was found safe and is cooperating with investigators.
More details about the shooting were not immediately released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Gio Perez at (650) 219-2924 or gperez@brisbaneca.org.
