PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Fire was burning at a vacant building in Pleasanton Tuesday according to authorities.
The location of the fire was in the area of Hopyard Road and Owens Dr., a busy area of the city just south of Interstate 580.
The fire was reportedly at 6455 Owens Dr., which is the address of a building which once was a Denny’s restaurant but is currently vacant.
Auto Aid, 6455 OWENS DR, PLEASANTON (2/4/2020 9:35:20 AM) https://t.co/meHAqm5g1Z
— San Ramon Valley FPD (@srvfpd_uccc) February 4, 2020
The building has sat vacant for about four years after Denny’s moved out.
No other information was immediately available.
Fire in Pleasanton? Looks like it. pic.twitter.com/zXRYqRNFXD
— Imaginem Productions (@ImaginemPRO) February 4, 2020
Looks like a fire in N.W. Pleasanton at the SE corner of the 680 and 580 intersection. pic.twitter.com/bmUVcI5mdY
— y s ramakrishna (@ysr1729) February 4, 2020
