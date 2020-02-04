WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage Of The Iowa Caucuses
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Fire was burning at a vacant building in Pleasanton Tuesday according to authorities.

The location of the fire was in the area of Hopyard Road and Owens Dr., a busy area of the city just south of Interstate 580.

The fire was reportedly at 6455 Owens Dr., which is the address of a building which once was a Denny’s restaurant but is currently vacant.

The building has sat vacant for about four years after Denny’s moved out.

No other information was immediately available.

