WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — Moments after President Donald Trump finish his State of the Union address Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointedly ripped her paper copy of the speech in two as she stood on the dais behind him.

President Trump had just finished speaking and was turning to greet the crowd of lawmakers when Pelosi gathered up the papers in her hands and ripped them in half.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up a copy of President Trump's #SOTU after he finishes speaking https://t.co/C3Wm2ERpwP pic.twitter.com/bLHATIM6ID — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 5, 2020

She would repeat the action several times, bluntly expressing her feelings about the address by shredding the paper copy of the speech.

When asked about her actions afterward in the halls of the Capitol as she departed, Pelosi responded by saying, “It was the courteous thing to do. It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative.”

Pelosi’s ripping up the pages of the speech drew a range of reactions on social media. Many people, including a number of her Republican colleagues — criticized her actions, saying they were a disgrace, unworthy of her office and disrespectful to President Trump. Many others applauded Pelosi, saying that what she did was appropriate under the current circumstances and given the content of the speech.

Before the speech, President Trump appeared to snub Pelosi after giving her a copy of the address, a moment that the Speaker later addressed on Twitter.