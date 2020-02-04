



TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF) — Coronavirus evacuees from China are on their way to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield Tuesday, according to authorities.

A special flight from the Hubei Province in China carrying 250 passengers now headed to the local air force base. It is one of two flights of evacuees.

Tuesday evening, Chopper 5 provided a first look at the quarantine zone as workers prepared to accommodate the arriving evacuees.

KPIX cameras saw crews setting up fences around the main hotel on the base called the Westwind Inn. Workers were also setting up tents.

About 250 passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at the facility.

Officials said there are two flights carrying more than 500 U.S. citizens headed towards two military bases in California.

The plane headed to Travis Air Force Aase is expected to arrive at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The other flight will head to another base in San Diego.

Travis was named one of the four air force bases that coronavirus evacuees would be sent earlier this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) team at Travis Air Force Base will provide an update to media on the evacuation of persons from China at 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon..