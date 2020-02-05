Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A stretch of Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley could be the next major Bay Area thoroughfare to ban cars.
City councilmember Rigel Robinson wants to free up the four blocks between Dwight Way and the University of California, Berkeley campus for buses, bikes and pedestrians.
Many drivers already avoid the area and its chronic congestion.
Robinson is hoping to kick start the planning process with a series of community meetings later this year.
The proposal comes a week after a two-mile stretch of San Francisco’s market street in Downtown became closed to private vehicles, including rideshares. Buses, taxis, bicycles, commercial vehicles, as well as emergency vehicles are still allowed.
