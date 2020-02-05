FREMONT (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol shut down the Mowry Ave. on-ramp to Northbound Interstate 880 early Wednesday after a freeway shooting left a BMW bullet-ridden.
Investigators said they got a 911 call around 3 a.m. reporting the shooting involving two vehicles on the on-ramp in Fremont. The driver of a BMW quickly fled the scene to the safety of a nearby Fremont fire department.
Arriving officers found the driver’s black BMW with bullet holes in its rear window and bumper. The driver was shaken up but otherwise uninjured and the suspect vehicle was not located.
The driver told CHP officers that he had entered the on-ramp to the freeway when a car drove up next to him and a gunman fired five shots.
CHP officers have yet to release any information about the suspect’s vehicle or the circumstances behind the shooting. The Mowry Ave. on-ramp was closed for 2 1/2 hours while officers search the shooting scene for evidence. The morning commute was not impacted by the shooting.
They asked anyone who was on northbound 880 in area at the time of the shooting to contact them at 510-489-1500 if you have any information.
