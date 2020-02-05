OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland late Wednesday night were investigating a shooting on the 23rd Avenue on-ramp to I-880 that temporarily shut the northbound lanes of the freeway.
The CHP confirmed that at 10:20 p.m., a Red Cavalier getting on 880 in the northbound direction at the 23rd Avenue on-ramp was hit by multiple shots.
The CHP said no one was injured in the shooting. Police and CHP units were at the scene investigating the shooting incident. All Northbound lanes were shut down shortly before 11 p.m.
Authorities said they were looking for a grey Nissan pick-up truck in connection with the shooting. There was no word on a motive or what might have prompted the shooting.
All lanes were reopened by about 11:30 p.m. The duration of this incident was 35 minutes.
