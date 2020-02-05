MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old Oakland man was arrested on stolen property and vehicle charges in Mill Valley Wednesday after he rammed several cars during a police chase and then was captured hiding in a backyard.
Mill Valley police said Francisco Capuchino was being held in Marin County Jail on several counts including stolen vehicle, stolen property and drug possession among other charges.
Police were dispatched on a theft from a vehicle call on Eldridge Ave. at 7:45 a.m. The officers were told that a suspect had attempted to confront another individual inside the car and the fled the scene in a silver sedan with distinguishable markings.
A search was launched and the vehicle was spotted on E. Blithedale Ave. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to yield and collided with multiple other vehicles. Officers pursued the vehicle to the 100 block of Shell Rd. where the driver abandoned it and fled on foot.
A massive foot search was launched by officers and deputies from Marin County Sheriff’s Department, San Rafael police, Tiburon police, and California Highway Patrol. Four nearby schools — Edna Maguire School, Terra Marin School, Marin Day School and Mill Valley Nursery School — were placed on protective lockdown.
Capuchino was located hiding in a residential backyard and was taken into custody.
The case remains under investigation. If you have any information or need to report a crime related to this incident, please call 415-389-4100.
