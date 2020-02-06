SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The slumping Philadelphia 76ers have acquired Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors for three draft picks in the hopes of adding offensive punch to their bench, according to an Associated Press source.

Both Robinson and Burks were held out of Wednesday night’s 129-88 blow out loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Currently, Golden State — which has been ravaged this season by injuries to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney — have an NBA worst 12-40 record and would have the best shot at getting the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA Draft lottery.

In return for two of the team’s key offensive contributors the Warriors would receive three second-round picks Philadelphia has acquired — Dallas’ 2020 pick, Denver’s 2021 and Toronto’s 2022.

In 48 games this season for the Warriors, Burks was averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists a contest. Meanwhile, Robinson was averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists a contest. Both were on one-year deals with Golden State.

Philadelphia has slumped recently and are in sixth place in the standings entering Thursday’s games.

The Sixers hope to strengthen their bench with the move. The move puts the Sixers roster at 15, meaning two players will have to go before the trade deadline to fit in Robinson and Burks.