



MILLBRAE (KPIX 5) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed that a group of chickens killed at a Millbrae preschool over the weekend were killed by a dog.

Authorities have been investigating the disturbing case of vandalism since school administrators reported it on Sunday.

“Some time between Saturday and Sunday morning, someone came in and tortured our chickens, and laid them out,” said Brigidan Bogni-Rodriguez, the director at the school.

At 10 a.m. Sunday morning, one of the teachers discovered the chicken coop and the rabbit hutch had been opened. A burglar had apparently ransacked the coop, which is next to the playground.

School officials said it appeared the intruder killed all five chickens, slicing them open with a sharp object. Nothing in the school was stolen.

However, the San Mateo County Sheriff posted on the department’s Twitter account Thursday that the chickens had been killed by a dog. No mention is made of the birds being mutilated or killed by human hands. The post says the sheriff’s office will continue to provide support to the school.

A vandalism at the Millbrae Nursery took place, the chicken coop was left open & chickens got out. Working w/ @PeninsulaHumane & a specialized vet, we can confirm the chickens were killed by a dog.

We have reached out to the school & will provide any support for them that we can. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) February 7, 2020

Because the post still referred to the incident as a case of vandalism, the investigation into that aspect likely remains open.