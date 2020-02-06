CONCORD (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old who called Concord police late Thursday night to say he had just killed his mother has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Investigators said dispatchers received the stunning 911 call reporting the homicide at a home located in the 3000 block of Treat Blvd. around 9 p.m.
Arriving officers found the teen standing outside the home. When they entered the home, they found the mother’s body. The teen was taken into custody without further incident.
Detectives were continuing to try to determine a motive for the slaying. No other details were immediately available.
The woman’s identity was not being released while police contacted the next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this case may contact Detective Greg Mahan with CPD’s Major Crime Unit at 925-603-5817.
