



FREMONT (KPIX 5) — Officials in Fremont are set to crack down on people living in trailers and RVs along an Interstate 880 frontage road.

Starting Thursday morning, people living in vehicles along Kato Road will be told to leave. Boulders will then be placed along the side of the road to discourage people from moving back.

Over the last several months, dozens of people have set up their trailers and RVs along the road near the Tesla and Seagate factories. City officials said they have received complaints from businesses and workers of the growing debris and trash on the side of the road.

We just got word that the city of @Fremont_CA will be telling the people who live in RVs and trailers along Kato Road to leave at 8:30am. They will be replacing the vehicles with boulders to discourage people from moving back. @KPIXtv #cbsnbayarea pic.twitter.com/OaumYxDdbI — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the people who live here say they don’t have another place to go.

“They’re kicking us when we’re down instead of lifting us up,” said Jerry Drawhorn, who lives in a vehicle.

“Shame on them,” said Lynn Shipman, who also lives in the area. “They know we exist, but they just don’t want to look at us.”

According to the East Bay Times, the number of homeless in Fremont has gone up by about 27 percent in the last two years to roughly 600 people.

Aside from the homeless, truckers park in the area while waiting to load and unload at the Tesla factory. The city said it’s working with Tesla on finding a solution for the truckers.