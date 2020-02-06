HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Geyserville man Tuesday on suspicion of breaking into a Healdsburg winery and stealing a vehicle containing two firearms in the trunk.

A woman who lives in the 400 block of Westside Road initially called the sheriff’s office around 4:10 p.m. Monday after she saw a suspicious man on her doorbell camera. She provided a photo of the suspect to the sheriff’s office and deputies identified him as Colin Curtis, 40, of Geyserville.

At 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a man with a flashlight walking around inside a winery in the 2300 block of Magnolia Drive in Healdsburg. The winery is close to the home of the woman who called the sheriff’s office earlier. Deputies responded but did not find the suspect or any damage at the winery.

The winery reported the break-in at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and security camera video showed Curtis on the property with a flashlight and what looked like a chainsaw. Curtis allegedly broke into a storage facility and damaged a wall that led to another room in the building. Nothing appeared to be missing in the winery, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies saw a vehicle that Curtis had driven stuck in the mud of a ditch and learned he was wanted for failing to appear on a drug-related case, according to the sheriff’s office.

As deputies drove toward Curtis’ house, the dispatch center received a call that Curtis had stolen a car with two guns inside. Deputies pulled the car over and Curtis got out of the car but he became agitated, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies calmed Curtis down, handcuffed him and put him in a patrol car. When deputies searched the car, Curtis began shouting, banged his head against the car and kicked the door, causing it to bend out slightly, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies called for an ambulance and more deputies, and medical responders evaluated Curtis, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies found two handguns and returned them and the car to the registered owner. The car owner would not sign a form that would allow the deputies to arrest Curtis for stealing the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Curtis was booked into jail on the outstanding warrant, felony second-degree burglary and vandalism. He is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

