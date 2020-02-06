



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Jurors in the murder trial of a homeless man accused in the 2018 fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station on Thursday were able to examine the knife allegedly used in the crime.

Testimony continued on the second day of the trial as prosecutors continued to present their case.

Defendant John Lee Cowell was not in court on Thursday, the day after he interrupted opening arguments with an outburst at the beginning of the trial and was removed by the judge.

Cowell, 29, is charged with murder and attempted murder for allegedly stabbing the 18-year-old Wilson and her sister, 26-year-old Letifah Wilson, on the platform at the MacArthur station at 9:36 p.m. on July 22, 2018.

On Thursday, the prosecution introduced the knife Cowell allegedly used to fatally stab Wilson. Juror were allowed to examine and hold the knife.

Cowell also is charged with a special circumstance allegation that he killed Wilson while lying in wait, a charge that would result in life in prison without parole or the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Cowell’s trial began Wednesday because Alameda County Superior Court Judge Allan Hymer, who is presiding over the case, denied a second bid by Moore last Friday to move the case away from Alameda County because she doesn’t think he can get a fair trial locally.

Hymer denied Moore’s first change of venue motion on Jan. 14, saying he would try to ensure that a fair and impartial jury is selected for Cowell’s trial by the careful questioning of small groups of potential jurors instead of bringing in large panels.

Cowell’s defense attorney has argued that the defendant had no motive to attack the two sisters other than that he suffers from psychosis and delusion, arguing that the stabbing was an act of rash impulse and not premeditated as prosecutors have maintained.

Thursday’s testimony also included that of an AC Transit bus driver who picked Cowell up the night of the murder after the defendant had fled the scene. Video presented as evidence showed a man identified as Cowell entering the bus and saying that he needed a free ride due to an injury to his ankle.

The driver allowed Cowell on the bus and subsequently received an alert about the stabbing at the BART station after the man identified as the defendant had already exited the bus. The driver also testified that he later received a more detailed description of the suspect in the stabbing. It was that description that convinced the driver that he had given the suspect a ride.

On Wednesday, jurors viewed graphic surveillance video of the murder during the prosecution’s opening statements which showed a man police identified as Cowell come up behind the victims and stab them in the back of the neck.