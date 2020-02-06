CONCORD (KPIX 5) — A newly proposed state bill would allow California residents to retake their driver’s license photos if they pay the extra fee.

If you’re like most people, you probably aren’t too thrilled with how you look in your driver’s license picture. If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know about a bill in the state legislature to give drivers a second chance to make a good impression.

State Senator Phillip Chen has introduced SB 2045 to address one of the state’s most pressing problems: how we look on our driver’s license.

KPIX 5 asked some people what they think of their license photo. The response wasn’t surprising.

“I don’t really like it,” said Moraga resident Jose Anaya.

“I think I have, like, three chins, and I really only have two,” said Concord’s Tatania Jones.

“What can I do? This is the face God gave me,” lamented Concord resident Luiz Dahora.

The bill would allow people to take up to three photos and select which one would be on the license. The additional pictures would cost up to five dollars each.

“Five bucks? it’s worth it, so do it,” said Dahora. “I particularly would never do that. I’m happy as it is, so…”

Terry Hammonds was collecting signatures on petitions outside the Concord DMV office Thursday. Our license photos can hang with us for up to ten years. Hammonds says he doesn’t blame people for wanting to get them right.

“An identification picture is like a head shot for an actor, you know?” Hammonds said. “This card represents who I am, or who I think I am.”

Klhoe Kardashian actually brought a lighting crew with her to take her DMV photo. But the rest of us are stuck just standing in front of the blue screen and hoping for the best.

“Maybe it’s a bad camera in there. Maybe the state needs to invest in a better camera,” mused Anaya.

That may explain why they never let you see the picture they take.

“I don’t know what it is, but I just think they don’t come out very good. Not like if you’re taking a selfie or something,” said Jones. “That would be awesome! That would be really cool.”

Judging by the response from DMV customers, the state could make a fortune doing this. But the bill requires that any money collected be used to support driver education and training programs. If approved, SB 2045 would go into effect on January 1st, 2022.