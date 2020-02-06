



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Bullets riddled the red Chevrolet Cavalier. The driver side window was shattered and the flurry of shots left four bullet holes in the side of the car.

Miraculously, the driver escaped with just a case of shattered nerves.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating a second shooting on an Interstate Highway 880 on-ramp, less than 24 hours after a similar shooting on I-880 in Fremont. No suspects have been arrested in either shooting and there has been no suspects description released.

It was the latest in a series of shootings on Bay Area freeways. Last week, a car passenger was left in critical condition after being hit by gunfire on Interstate 580 in Oakland in what authorities characterized as a targeted shooting. Last June, the CHP said several highway shootings in the South Bay appeared to be unrelated.

The latest incident took place late Wednesday night when a female driver came under fire on the 23rd Ave. on-ramp to the busy East Bay freeway in Oakland. The northbound lanes were temporarily closed at about 10:52 p.m. as the CHP investigated the shooting, but all lanes were cleared at about 11:45 p.m.

The CHP said it was looking for a gray Nissan pickup truck.

Earlier Wednesday, two people in a black BMW were shot at while on an I-880 on-ramp in Fremont at about 3:01 a.m.

Investigators said they got a 911 call around 3 a.m. reporting the shooting involving two vehicles on an on-ramp in Fremont. The driver of a BMW quickly fled the scene to the safety of a nearby Fremont fire department.

Arriving officers found the driver’s black BMW with bullet holes in its rear window and bumper. The driver was shaken up but otherwise uninjured as was his passenger and the suspect vehicle was not located.

The driver told CHP officers that he had entered the on-ramp to the freeway when a car drove up next to him and a gunman fired five shots.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500 or the Oakland CHP office at (510) 457-2875.