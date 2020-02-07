



TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF) — Health officials screened passengers for any sign of the coronavirus early Friday aboard a fourth flight airlifting American citizens out of China as it refueled at Travis Air Force Base before departing for its final destination in Nebraska.

It was not immediately known if any of the more than 150 passengers were removed from the flight for showing signs of the illness.

Travis is one of six military bases designated by the Pentagon as landing spots for the flights from China. Friday morning’s flight continued on to its final destination — Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

Meanwhile, about 170 passengers from a flight earlier this week remain quarantined inside a converted hotel on the Travis base. They were in their third day of a 14-day stay required by health officials. There have been no reports of any of the quarantined passengers coming down with the illness.

The evacuees range in age from under 2 to over 65. Most are American citizens who either traveled or lived in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the provincial capital, for months or years, said Dr. Henry Walke of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented health threat,” Walke said at the start of the quarantine.” We are utilizing all of our tools in our tool box.”

KPIX 5 was able to speak with a family that was part of the group being quarantined. Daisy Roth had been traveling in China visiting family with her two young daughters, ages 5 and 10 months old.

“Exhaustion is really the overriding emotion,” said Roth.

Her husband Sam Roth is now waiting for his family to come home to Wisconsin, but he knows they will have to remain at Travis for at least two weeks.

“This whole trip, I’ve been worried about their immune system. I’m going to let them rest,” he said.

Because of the high risk of exposure, the quarantined group will be screened daily. One child on the flight had a fever and was taken away to be evaluated at an area hospital.

“A parent did accompany the child. We don’t want to separate the child from mother,” said Dr. Walke.

The news about the ill child raised serious concerns for Sam Roth.

“That’s my worst fear. It’s the first I’m hearing about it,” he said. “I hope that child gets well and my children don’t get infected.”

The quarantined travelers will receive health evaluations to check for symptoms of the virus and have their temperature taken twice a day. They are not restricted to their rooms, but each family unit was told to stay 6 feet (nearly 2 meters) away from other families, along with other precautions.

“We don’t want kids to share toys between the families,” Walke said.

It is not known if anyone in the group is carrying the virus, as it can go undetected for two weeks. 14 days is the longest incubation period. This is the first time in 50 years the CDC has issued a quarantine.

“They are happy and relieved to be back in the United States,” Dr, Christopher Braden of the Centers for Disease Control, said of the evacuees who arrived in at another base in San Diego earlier this week.

The Chinese government announced Friday that the death toll in mainland China has risen to at least 636. The outbreak has now infected more than 31,400 people worldwide.

The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.