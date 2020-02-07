DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial theft that occurred last week at a Victoria’s Secret store.
On January 31 at 2:54 p.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a report of three subjects stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from the store.
The suspects took the merchandise and left the store without paying, police said.
The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with an average build and wearing a blue jacket over a hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as a black woman in her early 20s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a slender build and wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue pants and pink shoes.
The third suspect is described as a black woman in her early 20s, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, with an average build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.
