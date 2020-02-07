SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Veteran outfielder Hunter Pence has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract to return to the San Francisco Giants, the team announced Friday.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said Pence — a long-time fan favorite who played for the Texas Rangers last season — will add a veteran presence to the lockerroom.

“We’re excited to welcome Hunter back to the organization”, Zaidi said. “He provides our club with a great veteran presence and his leadership will be a big asset for our younger players. Hunter’s addition creates depth on our roster and will provide (Giants first-year manager) Gabe (Kapler) with a valuable option against left-handed pitching.”

The deal also was loaded with incentives.

Pence can earn an additional $250,000 if he’s on the club’s Major League 26-man active roster on Opening Day. He can also earn up to $1 million in active roster bonuses: $200,000 if he’s on the active roster for 90 and 105 days, and $300,000 for 120 and 135 days.

He’s also eligible to earn an additional $1.25 million in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $250,000 for 450, 500 and 550 and $500,000 for 600 plate appearances.

The 37-year-old was the 2019 A.L. Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year after he posted a .297/.358/.552 batting line with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, a triple, 59 RBI and six stolen bases in 316 plate appearances with the Rangers. He was named to his fourth All-Star team and was named the Rangers’ recipient of the MLBPAA Heart and Hustle Award.

Originally a deadline acquisition by the Giants in 2012, Pence had a seven-year run with San Francisco, being a part of two championship teams (2012, 2014) and hitting .268 with 93 home runs and 406 RBI in 772 games.

Overall, he’s played 13 seasons in the big leagues with the Astros (2007-2011), Phillies (2011-2012), Giants (2012-2018) and Rangers (2019).