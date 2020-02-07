WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — An Orinda man who initially fled from police seeking to question him Friday regarding a sexual assault case, then was in a prolonged standoff with officers, is in custody, Walnut Creek police said via social media.

Police said David M. Justice fled in a vehicle “at a high rate of speed” and evaded attempts to pull him over when Walnut Creek officers went to a residence in the 200 block of Hall Drive in Orinda at 2:10 p.m. Friday to interview him about an assault incident in Walnut Creek.

“Justice eventually returned to the address on Hall Drive and ran into the residence. Moments later, Justice exited the back of the residence with a shotgun pointed to his head,” police said.

A SWAT team responded and talks between Justice and a crisis negotiation team finally led to his surrender shortly after 6 p.m.

Justice will be booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on a warrant for multiple counts of rape, with bail set at $5,000, police said.

Assisting agencies included the Central County Special Weapons and Tactics and Crisis Negotiations teams, the Orinda, Lafayette, and Danville police Departments and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

“This investigation is in the early stages and further information will not be released at this time. Additional details will be provided as they become available,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Detective Kim Gerstner at 925-943-5878.

