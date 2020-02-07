PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 35-year-old Antioch man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Pittsburg home and gunning down a father of six as he attempted to protect his children.

Pittsburg police said arrested Mark Anthony Thomas after they were able to identify him as the alleged gunman in the brazen killing of Rafael Lopez late on the night of Dec. 14, 2019.

Investigators said Lopez was celebrating with his family when two masked men broke into a home in the 200 block of Havenwood Circle. When one of the men pointed a gun at the children, Lopez tackled one of the suspects. The other suspect — identify by police as Thomas — then fatally shot Lopez in the torso.

The suspects then fled the scene.

“Detectives began working the case immediately and painstakingly poured over many leads and pieces of evidence until they were able to identify one of the shooters involved in the homicide,” police said in a social posting.

On February 4, Thomas was located at a residence in the 5000 block of Ranch Hallow Way in Antioch and arrested without incident. He was being held without bail at the Contra Costa County jail in Martinez.

Investigators did not release a motive for the shooting or give any details about the second suspect in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information to please contact Detective Ruff at 925-252-4089.