SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose detectives were investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year after wounded man showed up early Friday at the Regional Medical Center and died of his injuries, authorities said.

San Jose police said officers were called by the emergency room staff at around 4:39 a.m. A wounded man had shown up for treatment of at least one gunshot wound.

Unfortunately, the medical staff could not save him and he died of his injuries.

The officers follow up lead them to the 1600 block of Tully Road in San Jose where they believe the man was shot. No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they notify the next to kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Antony Kilmer or Detective Ted Reckas of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.