SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Wages for employees of private firms in the Bay Area were up an average of 3.2 percent between December 2018 and December 2019, U.S. labor officials said Wednesday.
Total compensation which includes benefits rose 2.6 percent over the same period.
Nationwide, wages for workers at private firms were up 3 percent in the December to December period and total compensation was up 2.7 percent.
Since 2015, Bay Area employers have paid their employees 2.8 percent more each year on average.
