



RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Police in Richmond are searching for the driver of an SUV that fatally hit a 4-year-old boy Friday night.

The boy was walking with his parents when he was hit about 5 p.m. near the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue in Richmond’s Belding Woods neighborhood, police said Saturday.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition but he died at 11:50 p.m. Friday, Richmond police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said.

Police released the boy’s first name, Hector, and a photo of the child that was provided by his family.

The SUV didn’t stop after hitting the boy and was last seen headed west to Coalinga on 23rd Street.

“We need your help finding it so we can bring the driver to justice and bring closure to Hector’s family,” Richmond police posted on their Facebook page.

Police posted surveillance photos of the vehicle and said it was a 1999-2003 metallic blue, 2-door Ford Explorer with aftermarket wheels.

The vehicle should have minor front-end damage, police said.

The SUV also appears to have a white rectangular sticker in the lower passenger side rear window. Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond police at (510) 233-1214.

