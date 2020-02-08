NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (CBS News) — A soldier shot multiple people in northeastern Thailand on Saturday, killing at least 20 people while live-streaming part of the rampage, and was holed up in a popular shopping mall, authorities said. It was unclear how many people were wounded.
The authorities put nearby hospitals on alert and asked for blood donations. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Facebook that a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.
It also was not clear whether the gunman had taken hostages inside the mall or how many people might still be inside.
GET CONTINUING UPDATES AT CBS NEWS
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.