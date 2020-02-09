SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Strong, gusty winds reaching hurricane-force levels on Mt. St. Helena roared through the San Francisco Bay Area Sunday, ripping branches from trees and triggering thousands of power outages.

KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck said the winds will increase Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Bay Area until Monday morning.

WHAT!? 👀81 mph at Mt St Helena 😮 Also notice the temperature of 31° #cawx @PGE4Me pic.twitter.com/TlLgyTWDv8 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 9, 2020

The weather service tweeted a chart of the rising winds at Mt. St. Helena in the North Bay. Breezes began kicking up at 8 p.m Saturday night when the gusts were clocked at 25 mph by 11 p.m. they were 58 mph. By 1:10 a.m. Sunday — their last published measurement — gusts had reached 81 mph.

The winds were causing havoc for Bay Area residents. The Santa Rosa Fire Department said at 9 a.m. that more than 6,600 customers are without power and that any trees that have come down onto power lines should be reported by calling 911.

In Alameda County, Livermore has more than 5,000 customers without power and Hayward has more than 4,000. An outage in the Fairfield/Suisun City area of Solano County has darkened more than 5,000 customers, while power is out to more than 2,300 in Vacaville. An outage in Napa is at more than 2,700 customers and another 1,100 in St. Helena.

Power is also out to some 500 customers in Milpitas.

Ferry service to Pier 41 in San Francisco from Alameda, Oakland and Vallejo has been suspended due to the wind conditions. Service to the Ferry Building is continuing as scheduled.

