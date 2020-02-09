



MARCH AIR FORCE BASE (CBS SF) — Palo Alto’s Esther Tebeka has spent the last 12 days in coronavirus quarantine at March Air Force Base in Southern California.

It’s been unexpected extension of her vacation that began with a visit to family in Wuhan, China, in January. Then the coronavirus outbreak happened and Chinese officials locked down the city of 11 million residents. No travel in or out.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus Outbreak

Tebeka was on the first State Department sponsored airlift out of the city that landed at March Air Force Base on Jan. 29. Her plane stopped in Alaska where doctors examined her and then took the passengers to March where they were told they would be quarantined for 14 days.

Sunday was day 12.

“It’s definitely not a vacation,” she told KPIX 5 in a telephone interview. “But, if you think miserably, you will be miserable.”

Her accommodations have a mini fridge, microwave and a full-size bed.

“I would give it at least 3 stars,” she said of the base housing. “The hardware, is a little bit outdated, but it’s comfortable enough, I would say.”

Tebeka said once Wuhan was locked down, it was a nightmare trying to find a way out. She called the local U.S. consulate and even had a rabbi in Beijing make calls on her behalf.

“It was very stressful, even depressing because every minute that passed, it felt further away from the hope that I might not be evacuated,” she said. “I kept on trying, calling, emailing, nonstop.”

“I didn’t give up. If I had given up, I would still be in China right now,” she added.

Finally, she and her 15-year-old daughter got seats on the evacuation flight. She said the tickets were handwritten and everyone on the plane wore masks.

“I’m so grateful,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be in this country. The country has been so generous and caring. I think I am forever grateful.”