SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man walking in the center divider of Highway 101 in South San Francisco was struck and killed late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A SigAlert was issued at 10:31 p.m. for the freeway as five lane were blocked and traffic was being diverted off at S. Airport Blvd.
The CHP said the man was walking facing oncoming traffic in the center divider on northbound 101 just north of Grand Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by at least one vehicle.
No other information, including the man’s identity or age, or why he was on the freeway, was immediately available.
There was no estimate as to when the lanes would be reopened.
