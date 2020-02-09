SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man suffered non-life threatening wounds late Saturday in a shooting involving an off-duty federal agent in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District, authorities said.

San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said the incident took place at 11:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Ashbury St. on the street in front of the Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream store.

“Upon arrival (the SF police officers) determine that the shooting involved an off-duty federal agent and an adult male who been shot,” he said. “This is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting.”

The San Francisco police and San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will be handling the investigation. The FBI will also be involved and were at the scene early Sunday morning.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously…As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information at this time.”

Andraychak did not release any other details involving the shooting. He wasn’t able to confirm that the federal agent

involved was an FBI agent or if the man shot was a suspect in a criminal investigation.

Officers rendered aid to the wounded man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he is listed in non-life threatening condition. The federal agent was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.