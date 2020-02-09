RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond police on Sunday said an SUV driver suspected of fleeing a Friday-night crash that killed a 4-year-old boy surrendered to authorities on Saturday night.
The boy was walking with his parents when he was struck around 5 p.m. Friday near the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue in Richmond’s Belding Woods neighborhood.
The boy was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition but he died late Friday night, according to Richmond police.
Police released the boy’s first name, Hector, and a photo of the child that was provided by his family.
Will be updated.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report
You must log in to post a comment.