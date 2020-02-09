CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond police on Sunday said an SUV driver suspected of fleeing a Friday-night crash that killed a 4-year-old boy surrendered to authorities on Saturday night.

The boy was walking with his parents when he was struck around 5 p.m. Friday near the 2200 block of Coalinga Avenue in Richmond’s Belding Woods neighborhood.

A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Richmond Calif. Friday evening. (Family Photo via Richmond PD)

The boy was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition but he died late Friday night, according to Richmond police.

Police released the boy’s first name, Hector, and a photo of the child that was provided by his family.

