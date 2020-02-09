VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Two juveniles were arrested after an armed robbery and carjacking in Vallejo, and a police chase through Benicia and Martinez Friday night, according to authorities.

Police said that at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, a 66-year-old Oakland man parked in front of an apartment complex at 201 Maine St. off Curtola Parkway near the ferry terminal, and then asked a juvenile female for directions to a restaurant.

The girl asked the Oakland man to follow her into a courtyard at the apartments, where the girl pepper-sprayed the victim and a juvenile male robbed him at gunpoint of his wallet, phone and car keys. The boy and girl then drove away in the man’s pickup truck.

About 45 minutes later, Benicia police officers said they were pursuing the stolen truck, and chased it from Benicia to Martinez and then to Vallejo, with a California Highway Patrol helicopter tracking the pursuit.

Vallejo police said the stolen truck was involved in a solo rollover wreck on Rollingwood Drive near Benicia Road in Vallejo. Vallejo police then arrived on the scene. All four juveniles in the wrecked car were taken top a nearby hospital for evaluation; two of them were then taken to Solano County juvenile hall, and the others were released to their parents, police said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.