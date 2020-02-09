SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — High winds combined with King Tides Sunday to put on quite a show along San Francisco’s Embarcadero for tourists and locals alike.

Among those who came to the waterfront to take in Mother Nature’s show of natural power was San Francisco resident Annie Shine.

“I’m on the Embarcadero all the time,” she told KPIX. “I’ve never seen it like this. It looks like something out of a horror film because the joggers are being taken by waves as they’re running. Everybody’s really attracted to it but at the same time, a little bit freaked out by it.”

Driven by the gale-force winds, the angry waters of the San Francisco Bay rose up, drenching those who dared to venture too close.

“What we got going on down here, like, straight mini-tsunami,” said Oakland resident Michalla Moiss. “Just very unexpected today.”

While ferry service continued between Oakland/Alameda, other routes including the popular trips to Alcatraz were called off for the day.

“It’s gonna be scary,” said Brooke Leal as she awaited the a boat at San Francisco’s Ferry Building. “It’s like the Titanic or something.”

On this day, San Francisco’s normal attractions took a back seat to what Mother Nature was serving up.

“I think it’s fun,” said San Francisco resident Darci Flatley. “It changes it up. It gives us a change when we don’t really get much different weather all the time.”

Stockton’s Humberto Carrillo was also taking in the show.

“It feels like, I’m just gonna fly away or something,” he said. ” I don’t like it.”

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Troy Adams called it an amazing show.

“It’s just, it’s calamity … at its best!” he said.