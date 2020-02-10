BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Hundreds of students walked out of class at Berkeley High School Monday to call attention to reports of sexual assaults on campus.

Students are protesting the way administrators have handled rape allegations at the school.

They were calling for officials to change the campus sexual harassment and abuse policy.

The demonstrators wore red and held signs that read “enough.” Some even talked about their personal experience.

“I have a lot of close friends that have gone through similar things like this, and it disturbs me that nothing has been done about it,” said Andrew, a Berkeley High student. “It makes me even more mad when my fellow males get away with it.”

“Any time any student is reporting a harm or assault, then there’s a problem to solve,” said Berkeley Unified Superintendent Brent Stephens. “We’ve had students come forward; they’ve credibly expressed that they feel that they’ve been violated, either out in the community at parties or even on campus. We do know that are administrators take it seriously. They investigate.”

A student is suing the Berkeley Unified School District for allegedly failing to report or address an attempted rape at the high school.

In one of the school bathrooms, someone wrote a list of “boys to watch out for” on campus, calling some of the boys rapists