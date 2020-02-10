SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return to Miami’s lineup, and the Heat won in Andre Iguodala’s first game back in the Bay Area, thumping the Golden State Warriors 113-101 on Monday night.

Butler was crisp after sitting out the previous two games with a right shoulder strain. The All-Star forward scored 13 points in the first half, shot 9 of 15 overall and had five assists to help the Heat end a three-game skid.

Jae Crowder added 21 points and eight rebounds. Bam Adebayo had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Kelly Olynyk had 12 points and a career-high 11 assists.

Iguodala, a key member of the Warriors’ three championship teams from 2015-18, had two points and five rebounds in 17 minutes against his former team.

Damion Lee scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for Golden State (12-42). The loss ends the Warriors’ five-year streak of finishing .500 or better.

The Heat led comfortably most of the game to win for the first time on their six-game road trip that stretches beyond the All-Star break.

Crowder, who had 18 points in his Miami debut against Portland on Sunday, made a step-back 3-pointer that put the Heat up by 18 midway through the second quarter. Olynyk later added another 3-pointer that made it 52-31.