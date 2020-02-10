OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One man was killed and another taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation early Monday in a fire that damaged two homes in Oakland, authorities said.

Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Tracey Chin said firefighters responded to a 911 call of a structure fire in the 30 block of Malta Court at 4:12 a.m.

Dafne Campos made the 911 call. She ran out of her house and saw the neighboring home ablaze. She could hear a woman inside the burning building.

“I know there was an older woman kinda like knocking and yelling,” she said. “Not seeing anyone come out. I was hoping that nobody was still in there. But I’m not really surprised someone died.”

Fire crews arrived to find a home fully involved and immediately called for a second alarm because the intense blaze had leaped to a nearby building.

“We initially cleared both buildings with the primary search,” Chin said. “We ended up having one patient — a male 76 (years old) — who was transported to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.”

A total of 36-40 firefighting personnel, including air support, fought the blaze and were able to get it contained in just under 90 minutes at 5:34 a.m.

But when firefighters did a more intense search after the fire was out they discovered a man’s body near the front of the first home which appeared to be under renovation. His name and age were not immediately available.

Chin said firefighters were hampered in battling the fire because the initial home was filled with a lot of debris. She said it appeared to be a “transient” living situation.

“I’ve seen people walking in and out of house,” Campos said. “But I never met them or said hi.”

The fire also damaged the home next door, but the extent of which it was damaged wasn’t immediately provided.