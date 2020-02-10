PETALUMA (CBS SF)– Petaluma police officers responded to six driving under the influence crashes in an eight-day period ending Saturday, prompting a renewed call for using designated drivers, ride-hailing apps and other methods to avoid driving while impaired.

On Jan. 30, a driver who had been drinking in downtown Petaluma crashed their vehicle into a parked car on D Street. The next morning, a driver struck two utility poles near Samuel Drive.

On Wednesday, police said, a driver struck a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Wood Sorrell Drive. The next day, one driver leaving HenHouse Brewing Company crashed on Corona Road, and another driver leaving HenHouse hit a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard.

And at 2:48 a.m. Saturday, a 19-year-old driver struck a parked vehicle on Hayes Lane near Belle View Drive.

In four of the six crashes, the DUI driver was injured, police said, but these DUI drivers struck no other drivers or pedestrians.

Petaluma police have recently increased enforcement around local establishments that serve alcohol, officers said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.