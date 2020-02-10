SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials in Santa Clara County on Monday extended a local health emergency declaration due to the coronavirus outbreak.

County health officials first declared a local emergency on February 3. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors was asked to extend the declaration for 30 days on Monday, a resolution that passed unanimously.

Officials said the move will allow them to receive state funds and resources that will help them respond to the outbreak.

So far, there have been two reported cases of the illness in Santa Clara County. Officials stressed that the extension of the local health emergency does not mean there is any increased risk to the public.

Meanwhile, another evacuee from China in San Diego on Monday has tested positive for the coronavirus and been isolated at a Southern California hospital, according to the CDC.

That patient is the 13th case of coronavirus here the U.S. and the 6th in California.

China’s daily death toll from a new virus topped 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 dead, authorities said after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to rally public morale amid little sign the contagion is abating.

Though more offices and stores in China were reopening after the extended Lunar New Year break, many people appear to be staying home. Public health authorities are closely monitoring whether workers’ returning to cities and businesses resuming worsens the spread of the virus.

