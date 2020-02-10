VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – The Solano County coroner’s office has identified an elderly couple who died as a result of a fire in their Vacaville home late Sunday night as Maggie McDaniel, 91, and Raymond McDaniel, 92.
The fire was reported at about 11:50 p.m. at the home at 508 Scottsdale Drive. Firefighters rescued Maggie McDaniel from the home and she was taken to a hospital, where she died a few hours later, Fire Chief Kris Concepcion said.
Raymond McDaniel was found dead near the kitchen, the likely origin of the fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire and made a secondary search of the single-story home. A dog also perished in the fire, Concepcion said.
The cause of the two-alarm fire is under investigation but it appears accidental, Concepcion said.
