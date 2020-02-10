CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – The Solano County coroner’s office has identified an elderly couple who died as a result of a fire in their Vacaville home late Sunday night as Maggie McDaniel, 91, and Raymond McDaniel, 92.

The fire was reported at about 11:50 p.m. at the home at 508 Scottsdale Drive. Firefighters rescued Maggie McDaniel from the home and she was taken to a hospital, where she died a few hours later, Fire Chief Kris Concepcion said.

Scene of a fatal fire on the 500 block of Scottsdale Drive in Vacaville on February 10, 2020. (CBS)

Raymond McDaniel was found dead near the kitchen, the likely origin of the fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire and made a secondary search of the single-story home. A dog also perished in the fire, Concepcion said.

The cause of the two-alarm fire is under investigation but it appears accidental, Concepcion said.

