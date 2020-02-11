Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a light post at a busy Berkeley intersection Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a report of a solo-vehicle crash at the intersection of San Pablo and Ashby avenues.
Because of the severity of the collision, the Berkeley Police Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team (FAIT) is handling the investigation.
The investigation into the crash is expected to keep the intersection closed for a few hours, police said as of noontime. More details about the crash weren’t immediately available.
