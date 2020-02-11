SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Daly City resident was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run following a collision Tuesday in South San Francisco, police said.
Angelo Estipona, 34, was arrested following the collision with a pedestrian at 7:30 a.m. on Grand Avenue at Walnut Avenue. Police said the victim, a 74-year-old South San Francisco woman,
suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
After the collision, Estipona allegedly drove away, heading east on Grand Avenue toward Airport Boulevard, according to police. The victim was apparently in a marked crosswalk when the collision
occurred.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle involved in the collision appeared to be a 2012 black Chevrolet Camaro, which detectives located along with Estipona in the 100 block of West 20th Avenue in San Mateo. Police said it appears neither speed nor impairment played a role in the collision.
Anyone who saw the collision is asked to call Officer Ledesma at (650) 877-8900.
