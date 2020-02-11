DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A traffic alert was issued in Danville late Tuesday morning after a frightening collision between a truck and a car.
The crash happened at westbound Camino Tassajara at Blackhawk Plaza Circle at around 11 a.m.
According to a Twitter post by the towns official account, emergency crews are on the scene of this crash between a large truck and a sedan.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic collision on WB Camino Tassajara at Blackhawk Plaza Circle. Emergency crews on scene. Expect delays for the next hour. pic.twitter.com/1q9JsVkk32
— Town of Danville, CA (@DanvilleINFO) February 11, 2020
The photo showed the truck on its side. A portion of its trailer appeared to have landed on top of the back half of the sedan which had been pushed onto a grassy area. There was no word regarding injuries in the collision of whether other vehicles were involved.
Crews said drivers in the area should expect delays for at least the next half hour.
You must log in to post a comment.