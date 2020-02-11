



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Four gang members were arrested and two firearms recovered following an investigation by Santa Rosa narcotics detectives, police said Tuesday.

Detectives from SRPD’s Narcotics Investigations Team were conducting surveillance around the area of Southwest Community Park near Hearn Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives observed a silver Honda Civic in the parking lot. Four male subjects were seen exiting the vehicle; they were later identified as Jesse Villavicencio of Cloverdale (the driver), Brandon Reyes-Cisneros (rear passenger), Carlos Hernandez-Lopez (rear passenger), and a male juvenile (front passenger), all of Santa Rosa.

Investigators identified all four subjects as gang members. When they were exiting the vehicle, detectives saw the male juvenile remove a black semi-automatic handgun from the passenger compartment before attempting to hide it in his waistband,

Detectives kept watching the group as they went to the park, where they eventually left and drove away. Several SRPD patrol officers, assisted by the Violent Crimes Investigation Team, initiated a high-risk traffic stop on the suspect vehicle a short distance from the park.

All four were were detained and a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two loaded semi-auto handguns. Three of the suspects were transported to Sonoma County Jail and one was transported to the county Juvenile Hall.

They were all booked on several gang-related and firearm charges, police said.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department (707) 543-3600.